Last chance for admission in graduate course in Patliputra University, first merit list will be released on June 9

The process of online application for admission in graduation in Patliputra University has started from May 22. So far, 94 thousand applications have been received for enrollment in the first semester of graduation. About 84 thousand candidates have paid in this. The last date for online application has been set as June 7. On June 9, the first merit list for enrollment will be issued by the university. Online applications are being taken from May 22 for the first semester graduation in Choice Best Credit System (CBCS) issued by Raj Bhavan. Student Welfare, Chairman Prof. AK Nag said that in the academic session 2023-27, nominations will be taken for about one lakh 20 thousand seats.

There is a chance to enroll for 1.20 lakh seats in 69 colleges

About one lakh 20 thousand seats have been earmarked for traditional subjects in 69 colleges in Patliputra University in Patna and Nalanda districts. Interested candidates university website You can apply by visiting. The cutoff will be released by the university according to the merit list. Students willing to enroll will have the option of enrolling in a three or four year undergraduate course. In the four-year undergraduate course, students will have two options. In this, if he wants, he can also participate in the three-year course.

There will be 160 credits in eight semesters

160 credit points have to be completed in the four year undergraduate course. But if the students wish, they can complete the course of six semesters in three years and get the bachelor’s degree. Students who want to go ahead in the field of higher education and research will have to take admission in the fourth year. Only after this, they can continue their further studies.

