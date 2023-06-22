Last chance for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 registration today, apply at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 registration: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) online registration for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Group A (Officer Scale 1 or Probationary Officer, Scale 2 and Scale 3) and Group B (Office Assistant Multipurpose or Clerk) posts today, June 21 will shut down. Candidates can apply for IBPS RRB PO 2023, IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 and other posts at ibps.in. The last date for paying the examination fee and making corrections in the application form is also June 21.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 registration: PET from July 17 to 22

As per the schedule, the Pre-Exam Training (PET) for the candidates will be held from July 17 to 22. Online preliminary examination for IBPS RRB PO and RRB Clerk posts is scheduled in August. The result for the preliminary exam will be declared in August or September and the main exam will be conducted in September.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 registration: Interview

Interviews will be held in October/November.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 registration: Fees

Rs.175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ ST/ PWBD candidates.

Rs.850 for all others,

For post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit and other information, candidates can check the detailed notification.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 registration: Registration link

ibps recruitment 2023 notification link

ibps recruitment 2023 registration link

NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2023 soon at results.nios.ac.in, know how to check registration ends on 21 june