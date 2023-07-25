last date to apply for awes army public school recruitment 2023 is 10 september see all details bml

AWES Army Public School Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates should read the following instructions to know how to apply for AWES Army Public School Recruitment 2023. This will help them to easily access, fill and submit the AWES Army Public School Application Form 2023.

Visit the official website of Army Public School or Army Welfare Education Society @ and click on “OST (Online Screening Test) for Recruitment of Teachers in Army Public Schools. Click below to register”

In a new tab, read the sign up instructions carefully and click on “Proceed to the next step” and then click on “Register Now”.

Now, login with your ID and Password to proceed further.

Read all the detailed instructions carefully then open the “Online Registration” link.

Enter your required details eg. Name, Gender, Age, Contact No., Category etc. in the prescribed format.

Candidates have to pay the examination fee (Rs.500) online through debit card, credit card, net-banking etc.

After payment of fee, the system will ask the candidates to attach the following documents:

(i) Photograph and signature –

Upload passport size photo:- (jpg or png, max 50 kb).

Upload Signature:- (jpg or png, max 50 kb).

(ii) Proof of date of birth

(iii) Certificate of Educational Qualification

After verifying the filled information, click on the “Submit” button.

Once the registration is complete, the candidates will get the confirmation that the registration is successful. Candidates will also be informed in this regard through e-mail and SMS.

Download the copy of application and take a print out for future reference.

AWES Army Public School Recruitment 2023 Direct Link

AWES Army Public School Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to apply for AWES TGT, PGT & PRT Posts is given here. Candidates need to click on the following link to access the AWES Army Public School Application Form 2023.

AWES Army Public School Recruitment 2023 Direct Link (Active)