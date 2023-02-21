Last night in Moscow became the coldest since the beginning of February

The night of February 21 in Moscow was the coldest in February this year. This was announced on February 21 by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus.

“Last night, the minimum air temperature in Moscow, at the main weather station of the capital VDNKh, dropped to -15.9 degrees. And this is the lowest temperature recorded in February. The last time it was so cold in the capital was during the Christmas frosts, on January 10, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Also severe frosts were recorded in the Moscow region. So, in Taldom the temperature dropped to -20.2 degrees, in Klin – to -22.1 degrees, in Elektrostal – to -23.8 degrees.

“The temperature contrast between the frosty east of the region and the cloudy, relatively warm west was more than 15 degrees. Mozhaisk turned out to be the warmest point in the region, where it was -8.6 degrees,” the specialist noted.

For February 21, weather forecasters predicted light snow and sleet in the capital. The air temperature during the day will vary from -10 to -8 degrees, and frosts to -20 and below are expected at night.

Earlier it was reported that due to black ice in Moscow declared a yellow level of weather danger. The warning is valid until 21:00 February 21.

The day before, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand warned Muscovites about the weather “with a masculine character” for the holidays of the week. He predicted unstable weather in the capital this week: severe frosts, which will be 7-8 degrees below the norm, will be replaced by a sharp rise in temperature, exceeding the norm by 2-3 degrees.