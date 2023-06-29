Last surviving Indian-origin Sikh soldier of World War II honored by British PM

London, 29 June (Hindustan). Rajinder Singh Dutt, the last surviving Sikh soldier of World War II, was honored with the ‘Points of Light’ award by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Indian-origin Rajinder Singh Dutt, 101, was honored during the UK-India week held at 10, Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister.

Rajinder Singh Dutt’s contribution has been recognized by the efforts of the ‘Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen Association’ in Britain. This association works to bring Indian British ex-servicemen together and for their welfare. Rajinder Singh Dutt was born in the year 1921 in undivided India. Dhatt fought on the British side in World War II and later settled in Britain with his family in 1963.

On being honored with the Points of Light award, Rajinder Singh Dutt said that it is an honor to receive the award from the hands of the Prime Minister. Dutt also thanked the Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen Association. The ‘Points of Light Award’ is given to those people who bring change in the society through their work and whose story inspires others. These days UK-India week is being celebrated at 10 Downing Street. India Global Forum is organizing it to strengthen bilateral relations.