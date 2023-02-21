February 21, 2023, 05:44 – BLiTZ – News

Ombudsman of the LPR Victoria Serdyukova said that the events of 2022 helped open the eyes of the world community to what has been happening for many years in the Donbass. She noted that many international organizations have already expressed condemnation of the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

“The international community denied the fact of the genocide of the people of Donbass by Ukraine, and the events of the past year highlighted this problem, at such a level that even the “blind” and “deaf-mute” world community, including in the person of human rights institutions, nevertheless saw that people are dying and that there is destruction, ”RIA Novosti quoted her as saying.

Recall that on February 24, 2022, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Ukraine. Putin outlined the goals of the SVO as the protection of the inhabitants of Donbass from the Kyiv regime, as well as the denazification and demilitarization of the Ukrainian state.

Earlier it became known that by the onset of the summer period, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will attempt to reach the Crimean peninsula, as well as encircle Donetsk. This information was shared by the Ukrainian political technologist Oleksandr Kochetkov.

Kochetkov expressed the opinion that by the summer it would be possible to “go out to the Crimea and encircle Donetsk”, then the Kiev regime, under the auspices of NATO, would give itself the opportunity to “put forward its conditions to the Kremlin.” Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.