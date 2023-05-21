Late night raid team’s surprise inspection in PMCH, somewhere fans stopped, somewhere AC bad

On-duty doctors, nurses and personnel of Patna Medical College Hospital came in alert mode when the raiding team reached for investigation. After 10:30 pm, three different teams conducted a surprise inspection together. The team was headed by Dr. IS Thakur, Superintendent of the hospital.

Dr. Thakur inspected several wards including Gynecology and Obstetrics Department, Infant Ward, Tata Ward, Surgical Emergency, ICU. During the inspection, the central AC of the third floor of the emergency ward was not working, due to which doctors and personnel including serious patients were facing a lot of problems. On the spot, he called a BMICL worker and instructed to repair the AC. During the inspection, fans were also stopped in some wards, which were given in writing to be repaired.

Called for roster duty, inquired about the well-being of the patients

According to the roster, roster charts and registers were called to check whether the doctors, nurses and personnel are doing duty or not. In this, one-by-one personnel were called and questioned. Along with this, it was seen that other junior doctors are not doing duty instead of any other doctor. On the other hand, in other wards like Hathua, Rajendra Sarjik Block etc. where the cleaning system was found to be poor, the cleaning contractor was called on the spot late in the night and instructions were given to fix it late in the night itself. Along with the condition of the patients admitted in the ward.

All doctors and personnel were present during the inspection

During the inspection, Superintendent Dr. IS Thakur, Emergency Incharge Dr. Abhijeet Singh, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ashok Kumar Jha and many senior doctors were included in the raid team. At the same time, the superintendent told that all the doctors and personnel were present during the inspection. On the other hand, instructions have been given to rectify the deficiencies which were noticed immediately. The raiding party will make frequent surprise checks.