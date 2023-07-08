Latehar: Four accused of gang rape arrested, both minors were made to return friend’s clothes

Latehar: Four accused have been arrested by the police for gang-raping two minor girls for several days. While taking action related to the incident, the police arrested these accused from Garhwa. SDPO Dilu Lohra gave information about this matter during the press conference. He told that the arrested accused include Hrithik Narang, Ajay Kumar Kesari, Ashish Kumar and Kunal Kumar Gupta.

What is the whole matter?

Giving detailed information about the incident, the police said that on June 21, two minors of Barwadih police station area had been tricked to deliver clothes to their friend. Meanwhile, when their friend was not found at Garhwa railway station, both the minors started waiting outside the station for their friend to come. Meanwhile, seeing both of them alone at the station, the auto drivers abducted both the minors and forced them to sit in the auto and took them to an unknown place.

case investigation through mobile location

After this, many people of both the minors gang-raped for several days. Meanwhile, when both the minors did not reach their homes for a few days, the relatives started searching. After a lot of research, both the minors could not be found, so on June 29, the family members gave an application to the Barwadih police station. After receiving the application, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan formed the SIT in this matter. The team investigated the matter through the location of the mobile.

Both minors recovered from Garhwa district

After this, both the kidnapped minors were recovered from Garhwa district. During interrogation by the police, both disclosed the gang rape. Police arrested four accused after identifying the accused of rape through technical cell. SDPO Lohra told that many other people are involved in this incident, whose identity is being raided for arrest. The SDPO said that some of the arrested accused have a criminal history.