Lateness in the work of Aligarh Smart City scheme, DM instructed to impose fine on the executive company

Aligarh. The District Magistrate has reacted strongly to the hanging of the smart city project in Aligarh. Reprimanded the delay in the beautification and construction works of Jawahar Park. The Chief Minister himself inspected the Jawahar Park construction work and gave instructions to complete it soon. But till now the beautification work of Jawahar Park has not been completed. The construction work to be done under Smart City is going on delayed for 1 to 2 years. Fixing the responsibility of the working institutions and officers for this, the District Magistrate has made sure to take action against the fine.

improve the quality of life

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh reviewed the work of the Smart City project in the Collectorate Auditorium. He said that the Smart City Mission takes the country towards development. It is a campaign and initiative run by the Government of India to improve the quality of life and accelerate economic development. The objective of the mission is to provide quality life in time bound manner by enhancing the basic amenities of the cities.

Multiple projects could not be reviewed

In the review meeting of the works being done by the District Magistrate under the Smart City project, the works were reviewed with the officers and executive bodies. During the review, the construction of crematorium, grit wash, LED display, sports complex, rainwater harvesting and integrated waste management system could not be reviewed due to non-availability of their representatives and progress reports. Everyone was surprised at that time in the review meeting. When Suresh Chandra, the nodal officer of the Smart City project, told that he has no information about the imposition of fines and other actions on late completion of works.

District Magistrate angry on slow work of Jal Jeevan Mission in Aligarh, instructions on penalty on the company

work hanging in the balance

During the review, Quarsi, Sarsaul and Sasnigate intersection beautification being done by PWD Construction Division, multilabel car parking being done by C&DS Jal Nigam, Facade Improvement and Drainage, Sewer and STP work being done by Jal Nigam, Manisha Project. Smart Road, 14 Junction Improvement and Drainage Work by PPS Builders under Package-1, GT Road, Dodpur and Rasalganj Widening, Divider, Street Light and Pavement Construction, Road from SBI to Center Point under Package-3 by Jai Builders Strong reaction was expressed on expansion and construction of CC on Maris Road, road beautification works by Narendra Builders from Shamshad Market to Ghantaghar and Shamshad Market to District Jail and Police Line, despite the expiry of the stipulated period, the works were hanging in the balance.

Instructions to impose penalty on the executive company

Taking cognizance of the complaints of the residents, the District Magistrate strongly reprimanded the Jawahar Park beautification and construction works. The DM said that the construction of the main gate, boundary wall and incomplete path way in Jawahar Park should be completed as soon as possible. The District Magistrate found in the complete review that the projects are delayed for about one to two years due to non-constant monitoring of the various works being done by the competent authorities and lack of proper information about the development and construction work being done. He directed the Nodal Officer Smart City to fix the responsibility of the executive institutions and officers on the basis of the contract and ensure to take other action along with the imposition of penalty against them.

Report- Alok Singh Aligarh