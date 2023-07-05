Latest update regarding recruitment of 17291 staff nurse-paramedical personnel in UP, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said this

Lucknow: Completing the recruitment process of more than 17 thousand staff nurses and paramedical personnel in UP, preparations are on to announce the results soon, so that successful candidates can be appointed. The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to appoint successful candidates on these posts soon with the aim of improving the health services in the state. Along with this, training will be given to new personnel.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has instructed the National Health Mission (NHM) to speed up the recruitment process for the posts of more than 17,000 staff nurses and paramedical personnel in UP. He said that the government hospitals will get a big relief by the recruitment of these personnel on contract. There the shortage of personnel will be removed and patients will be able to get better treatment facilities.

The Deputy CM said that staff nurses and paramedical personnel should be posted soon after declaring the results for recruitment to these posts. Along with this, training should also be provided to the personnel being recruited. He said that emphasis is being laid on rapidly meeting the shortage of personnel in hospitals.

National Health Mission has invited applications for 17291 posts for Staff Nurse, ANM, Lab Technician and Allopathic Pharmacist. Its main objective is to provide people in both urban and rural areas access to reliable and efficient healthcare facilities.

In this, to apply for the post of Staff Nurse, it is mandatory for the candidates to have B.Sc Nursing degree as well as registration in UP Nursing Council. For the post of ANM, one should have Diploma in Nursing. 12th pass is mandatory for the post of Pharmacist.

Along with this, 2,942 staff nurses and 54,041 employees have been recruited on contract last year in the state. According to the UP government, the selection process has been made completely transparent, so that skilled human resources can be found.

