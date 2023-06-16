Lathi charge on Bajrang Dal workers, stone pelting on police in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Of Indore Last night mild force was used against Bajrang Dal and VHP workers who were protesting against the Indore Police regarding the criminal case registered against an activist of Hindu organization. According to the information, the police lathi-charged the protesting workers. Regarding the matter, ADCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said that some people had blocked the road and also pelted stones at the police. The police used force to disperse them. Now the situation is normal. Five policemen were injured in this incident. Some people have been arrested.

It is being told that the police lathi-charged the Bajrang Dal workers who were protesting at a busy intersection in Indore, after which there was chaos. Demonstrators were protesting at the city’s Palasia square, accusing the police of registering false cases against Bajrang Dal workers on the instigation of these persons on the complaint of people involved in the illegal trade of drugs.

According to the people present there during the demonstration, the hour-long sit-in demonstration by the Bajrang Dal workers led to a long queue of vehicles at the intersection, which led to a traffic jam. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Singh Bhadauria spoke to the media about the matter and said that Bajrang Dal workers suddenly started protesting at Palasia intersection. Due to this traffic jam started. The police explained to them. Even after this, the protest was not ending. The work of removing the protesters from the road was done using mild force.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Singh Bhadauria said that some police personnel also suffered injuries during the lathicharge. Appropriate legal action will be taken by the police in this regard.