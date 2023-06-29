Lathi-poles fiercely in mutual enmity in Chhapra, former district councilor killed in knife fight, former chief arrested

Four people, including former district councilor and chief’s son, were seriously injured in a knife attack in Saran district’s Amnaur police station area over mutual enmity. The former district councilor who was injured in the incident died in PMCH during treatment. The case is reported to be of Dharhara Khurd Panchayat under the local police station area, where former district councilor Ashutosh Kumar Singh and his son and two sons of former chief Dilip Singh had gone to participate in the Shradh program on Wednesday night. There, there was a debate between both the sides.

There is an atmosphere of tension in the panchayat

While returning after being invited from the Shraddha program, a fierce fight started between the two sides near Tinmuhani on SH 104 Amnaur-Bheldi main road, Dharhara Khurd Panchayat Bhavan, where sticks and knives were also used. In which former district councilor and BJP leader Ashutosh Kumar Singh, his son Aditya Ranjan Singh and former chief Dilip Singh’s sons Rupesh Kumar Singh and Golu Kumar Singh were seriously injured. All the blood-soaked injured were admitted to the local CSC, where in view of the serious condition, the doctors referred them to Patna after first aid, where former district councilor Ashutosh Kumar Singh died on Thursday during treatment. There is tension in the village and panchayat after the incident.

Notorious caught by the police in Bhagalpur, yet the police was forced to leave, know why…

chief husband arrested

In this case, former chief and present chief’s husband Dilip Singh has been arrested. DSP Madhaura Naresh Paswan and SDO Madhaura Yogendra Kumar reached Amnaur police station on Wednesday morning and took information from Police Station President Amarendra Kumar regarding the incident. DSP again reached the spot and took stock. In this case, both the parties have lodged FIRs against each other, where on the fard statement of Aditya Ranjan Singh, son of former Zilla Parishad, naming former Mukhiya Dilip Singh and his wife Mukhiya Meera Devi and their sons against others. Case has been registered. On the other hand, former chief Dilip Singh has nominated five people including former Zilla Parishad Ashutosh Singh and his son in this case.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5092s4zuik) t)chapra news