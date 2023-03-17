Latvian authorities have banned the entry of another 35 Russians, including artists, bloggers and political scientists

March 17 - BLiTZ. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, added 35 more citizens of the Russian Federation to the list of persons undesirable for the republic. This is reported <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230317/zapret-1858602760.html">RIA News</a>referring to the official website of the Latvian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that now SHAMAN performers (real name Yaroslav Dronov), Nedezhda Babkina, Alexander Marshal, TV presenters Lera Kudryavtseva, Yulia Baranovskaya, actors Polina Agureeva, Stanislav Starovoitov, blogger Mikhail Shakhnazarov and other Russian media personalities who publicly support special military operation (SVO) on the territory of Ukraine.

