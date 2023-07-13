Launching of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ will be done with the help of launch pad and crane made in Ranchi’s company HEC

Everyone is waiting for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and its success. Launch of Chandrayaan-3 The countdown has begun. It will be launched on Friday (July 14, 2023) at 2:35 pm on July 14. For this, many companies have supplied various spare parts and equipment. The launch pad required for the launching of any satellite and the crane handling the satellite have been manufactured at the Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) located in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. It was built by HEC for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Mobile launching pad takes the satellite from one place to another

It is also used to move the satellite from one place to another. This is called mobile launching pad. mother of all industries HEC The second mobile launching pad is also being prepared. Apart from HEC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has also supplied many spare parts.

L&T has also made many equipment

L&T has made ‘Middle Section and Nozzle Bucket Flange’ and ‘Ground and Flight Umbilical Plate’ for Chandrayaan-3 mission. The ‘middle section and nozzle bucket flange’ were manufactured at L&T’s plant in Powai. Components such as the ‘ground and flight umbilical plates’ were manufactured at the company’s aerospace plant in Coimbatore.

Countdown begins for launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Let us tell you that the countdown of 25:30 hours for the launch of the country’s third lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ started at the space center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Its goal this time is to make a ‘soft landing’ of the lander on the surface of the Moon. Please tell that in the year 2019, India launched ‘Chandrayaan-2’. Taking forward the same mission, India decided to send the mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’.

Mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ aims – soft landing of rover

It is to be known that during the mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’, at the last moment the lander ‘Vikram’ deviated from its path and could not do ‘soft landing’. If ‘Chandrayaan-3’ is successful in its mission, then India will also join the club of countries like America, China and former Soviet Union. Both of them have succeeded in soft landing of their rover on the moon.

ISRO is going to cross new limits

The space agency ISRO earlier issued a statement saying that under the ‘Chandrayaan-3’ program, ISRO has created a new space by demonstrating ‘soft-landing’ on the lunar surface with the help of its lunar module and the rover’s rotation on the lunar terrain. going to cross the limits.

India will be among the top players in space science: Nambi Narayanan

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan has said that with the successful ‘soft landing’ of ‘Chandrayaan-3’, India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat. This will increase the possibilities of development of space science in the country. Let us tell you that at present India’s share in the $600 billion space industry is very less. only two percent. It is expected to increase after the success of this mission.

India’s economy will get a boost

Nambi Narayan said that the success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ mission will be a big boost for the country’s economy along with space science and technology. He said that ‘Chandrayaan-2’ was successful in landing on the surface of the moon, but could not make a ‘soft landing’ due to some software and mechanical problems.

Indigenous technology is necessary for progress

The space scientist said that if a country has to move forward, indigenous technology is very important for it. He also said that ISRO is known for spending very little money for its ambitious space missions. The expenditure of other countries on such campaigns is very high as compared to our expenditure. Let us tell you that something will be known about the success of the mission only on August 23 or 24, because soft landing will happen in these days only.

Space sector opening up for Indian industry

AT Ramchandani, executive vice-chairman and head of L&T Defense, and Nambi Narayan, a former ISRO scientist, both believe that the space sector is opening up for Indian industry. Nambi Narayan says that India is inviting private participation in technology development. This has increased the possibility of more startups coming in this area. At the same time, Ramchandani of L&T says that we are ready to work closely with ISRO to play a bigger role in future space programmes.

Ranchi HEC is building another launching pad for ISRO, Chandrayaan-2 was released from its own launching pad launch date and place in india