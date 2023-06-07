Lauren Boebert takes DNA test

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has plenty of critics on the left, many of whom have launched extremely personal — and inappropriate — attacks on her regarding her family and personal lives.

But the Colorado firebrand took matters into her own hands regarding one of the more atrocious rumors.

She has confirmed through a DNA test she took last month that a former professional wrestler is not her biological father, according to The Daily Beast.

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father”, she told the outlet in a statement. “I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father — but certainly, that allegation is out there”.

The Daily Beast noted that Boebert’s biological mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, had previously attempted to obtain court recognition that Lane was the biological father.

Boebert was born as Lauren Opal Roberts in 1986, and after her birth, Lane “received notice that a woman I had a short affair with was accusing me of fathering her child”, according to the wrestling site PWInsider.com.

A court ordered a paternity test and it, too, determined that Lane was not the father. “I was declared not to be the father and the case was dismissed”, Lane’s statement said.

The Western Journal noted further:

However, Boebert’s mother later sought further court inquiry into the matter after learning that the deceased phlebotomist responsible for the test had been involved in other misconduct in paternity cases. Lane and Boebert agreed this year to settle the matter once and for all, Lane’s statement said.

“In spite of the court verdict, the mother of the child – who turned out to be Congresswoman Lauren Boebert – her mother has continued to stick to her original claim”, Lane added. “I agreed to take another DNA Paternity test with Lauren Boebert in May 2023. I allowed Lauren to handle the chain of custody for the samples to alleviate any doubt with the results.

“The results came back on May 11, 2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father. Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother”, he noted further.

Boebert also told The Daily Beast that Lane had been unfairly shamed as being her father and not living up to his duties.

“He has been wrongfully attacked, and he doesn’t deserve that,” she said, adding a bit of ironic humor. “The Toby Keith song, ‘Who’s Is Your Daddy’ hits a bit differently now”, she said.

Lauren Boebert got a surprise in March that she likely wasn’t expecting, and it’s going to alter her life from this point forward.

She’s going to be a grandmother, she said in an announcement — at the age of 36. The Colorado Republican dropped the bombshell while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference Women’s Breakfast on Saturday in Maryland, according to the Western Journal.

Moms for America praised the Colorado Republican for her “incredible stance in empowering moms, promoting liberty, and raising patriots” in a Twitter post.

“I’m a mom of four boys”, Boebert said during her speech. “And I’ve said many times, [husband] Jayson and I, we are raising our four boys to be men before liberals teach them to be women”.

After she got a round of applause for her remark, she then dropped the big life-changing news.

“I’m going to tell you all, for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a GiGi to a brand new grandson”, Boebert said.

Last month she announced she and husband Jayson were divorcing but it was amicable.