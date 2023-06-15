Lavanya Ballal Jain’s ‘Lipstick’ is promoting Shakti Yojana! Congress leader did this tweet

Shakti Yojana of Karnataka is being discussed in full swing these days. There has been a debate about this on social media. People are saying that such women who are able to pay the bus fare are also taking advantage of this scheme. Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain was also being trolled, on which her reaction has come. People were writing on social media that they have money for ‘jewellery and lipstick’ but they do not have money to pay bus fare.

Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain has tweeted while replying to these trollers on social media. She wrote on her Twitter wall that her lipstick has helped spread more publicity to the Shakti scheme. Men’s eyes are more on my lipstick. These are anti-women men who want to decide how I should live. I love myself as a woman, I love nice clothes and makeup.

Why is Lavanya Ballal Jain on target?

In Karnataka, the Congress had promised the public that if it wins the election, the Shakti scheme will be started. Under this scheme, the government will provide the facility of free bus travel to women. Fulfilling its promise, the Congress government implemented this scheme. Lavanya Ballal Jain also took advantage of this scheme and shared the picture on social media. His picture went viral on social media and people wrote that those who are able to pay the bus fare are also taking advantage of this scheme. Some users also took a dig at her dress.

One user wrote that with your one day’s make-up expenses, you would have got a month’s pass for this bus. Still you thought it appropriate to travel free of cost and increase the burden on the government exchequer.

It’s alright for men to be triggered by my lipstick, the #ShaktiScheme got more publicity because of itRW gets triggered whenever they see me wearing lipstickMisogynistic men assume, they can dictate how I should present myselfI love being a woman,I love good clothes &makeup https://t.co/gyMDgl3PEs

— Lavanya Ballal Jain (@LavanyaBallal) June 14, 2023

