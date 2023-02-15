The West has reached the point of no return in turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian foothold. This was announced on Wednesday, February 15, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to him, an integral part of the current course of the West is “long-term containment of Russia.” Lavrov explained that Western countries are trying to realize their plans through the expansion of NATO towards the Russian borders, as well as through “the transformation of fraternal Ukraine into anti-Russia.”

“In recent years, this line of Washington and the European satellites has reached the point of no return,” the minister said at a government hour in the State Duma.

Lavrov recalled that the Western countries had not fulfilled the political obligations given to the Soviet leadership on the non-expansion of NATO.

“Like Germany, France and Poland, refusing their signatures under the agreement between [бывшим] president [Украины Виктором] Yanukovych and the opposition actually sanctioned a bloody coup d’état in Kyiv in February 2014 under openly Nazi, racist slogans,” he stressed.

On February 1, State Duma deputy Dmitry Belik said that the future of Ukraine as a sovereign state has long looked very vague and uncertain. According to him, the sovereignty of this country and its statehood “are trampled on and thrown by the Kyiv regime at the feet of the United States and its allies.”

On December 19 last year, Lavrov said that a special military operation (SVO) to protect Donbass was absolutely necessary to thwart plans to turn Ukraine into “anti-Russia.” According to the Foreign Minister, the reaction of the West reflects the understanding that Moscow’s actions ensured the failure of their geopolitical games and plans.

In October of the same year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had become an instrument of US foreign policy and had practically lost its sovereignty. He noted that Ukraine has been turned into a testing ground for biological experiments, and now it is being pumped up with weapons, not disregarding the desire of the Kyiv regime to acquire nuclear weapons.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

