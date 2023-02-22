Lavrov and Wang Yi discussed the Ukrainian crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi, head of the Office of the Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) on Foreign Affairs, discussed the topic of the Ukrainian crisis, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, February 22.

“A high assessment was given to the current state of Russian-Chinese relations, which continue to develop dynamically in the face of drastic changes in the international arena,” the diplomat said during the briefing.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the vision of China and Russia in resolving hot international issues largely coincides.

Zakharova also added that Moscow is grateful to Beijing for its balanced position. According to her, the Russian Federation welcomes China’s desire to play a positive role in resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Earlier on the same day, Lavrov pointed to the readiness of the Russian Federation and China to act in defense of each other’s interests. Wang Yi, in turn, drew attention to the fact that Beijing and Moscow, despite the volatility of the international situation, remain strategically determined and move firmly in line with the formation of a multipolar world.

Wang Yi arrived in the Russian capital on February 21 to, in particular, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. On the same day, he held talks with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev. After the meeting, Wang Yi pointed to the strength of Sino-Russian relations, describing them as solid as a rock.