February 15, 2023, 15:47 – BLiTZ – News Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and Europe had reached the point of no return in turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian foothold.

He called “long-term containment of Russia” an integral part of the current political course of the West.

“Including through the expansion of NATO in the direction of Russian borders, as well as the transformation of fraternal Ukraine into anti-Russia, into a Russophobic military foothold,” the Russian Foreign Minister specified at a government hour in the State Duma.

According to him, “in recent years, this line of Washington and the European satellites has reached the point of no return.” Moscow has long had no illusions about the “true intentions of the Westerners,” the diplomat stressed.

He recalled how the West had not fulfilled “the concrete political commitments given to the Soviet leadership on non-expansion” of NATO.

“Like Germany, France and Poland, refusing their signatures under the agreement between [бывшим] president [Украины Виктором] Yanukovych and the opposition actually sanctioned a bloody coup d’état in Kyiv in February 2014 under frankly Nazi, racist slogans,” the speaker concluded.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov named a new foreign policy goal for Moscow. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

