Lavrov announced the work of the Russian Federation on facilitating the visa regime with 11 countries – DOS

February 15, 2023, 16:02 – BLiTZ – News Russia continues to work on facilitating the visa regime. It is planned to introduce a visa-free regime with 11 countries, with another six – a simplified procedure for issuing visas. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

“Now somewhere with eleven countries it is already planned to sign completely visa-free trips, with six more, if I’m not mistaken, including India, Indonesia, light conditions, very simple,” he specified at a government hour in the State Duma of the Russian Federation on February 15.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow is working to remove restrictions on the issuance of electronic visas to a large number of countries. We are talking about 70 states. “Except for the unfriendly ones, who stopped issuing visas to us in a simplified manner,” the speaker emphasized.

According to him, Russia approved e-visas three years ago, but this was prevented by the coronavirus pandemic. The government was instructed to “report on the possibility of starting the execution of earlier decisions on the issuance of electronic visas” by June 1, the diplomat said.

He drew attention to the fact that the volume of tourism in the Russian Federation is affected not by the visa issue, but by logistical restrictions. The reason was the cessation of direct flights, Lavrov explained.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov named a new foreign policy goal for Moscow. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

