Lavrov called the new foreign policy goal of Russia – News

February 15, 2023, 13:16 – BLiTZ – News Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov named a new foreign policy goal for Moscow. In the updated foreign policy concept, “we will talk about the need to end the West’s monopoly on shaping the framework of international life,” he said.

According to RIA Novosti, the words of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, “the framework should continue to be determined not in the selfish interests” of Western countries. What is needed is a “fairly universal basis for the balance of interests,” he said. The speaker drew attention to the fact that the charter of the United Nations (UN) on the “principle of the sovereign equality of all states” requires this.

Lavrov pointed out that the opponents of the Russian Federation are trying to throw it back decades. They want to disrupt the development of the country under the slogans of decolonization and preparation for disintegration, the head of the department explained.

He accused the West of seeking to impose its dictates in international politics at any cost. This is an attempt to control the external conditions for the development of mankind for the sake of its own hegemony, Lavrov emphasized.

States pursuing independent national policies face threats, blackmail and outright theft from Western leaders as punishment, he concluded.

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, called boorish congratulations from US President Joe Biden to Belgrade on the Statehood Day of Serbia. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

