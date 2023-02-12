Lavrov pointed to the recognition of US officials in involvement in the explosions at the joint venture

The United States destroyed the powerful alliance that Russia and Germany built for decades, as a result, Berlin lost gas from Russia, and American officials admit that the sabotage that occurred on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 was their work. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview for the information and educational lesson “Talk about the Important”, dedicated to the topic “Russia and the World”, published on February 12 at website Russian Foreign Ministry.

“In fact, American officials admit that the explosions that occurred at Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were their work,” the diplomat said.

Washington is happy to talk about it, he stressed. According to Lavrov, the White House does not want to allow a new rapprochement between Germany and Russia.

The Minister recalled that the meanness of Western politicians is well known. Now they are implementing a plan to “set off” Ukraine against Russia and waging a war of the entire West against the Russian Federation through this country.

“The United States has decided that we have been cooperating too well with Germany over the past twenty or thirty years. Or rather, she works too well with us. That a powerful alliance has emerged based on our energy resources and German technologies,” Lavrov stressed.

In his opinion, the alliance posed a threat to the monopolies of many American corporations, and it had to be destroyed.

“There is a moment here connected with the fact that friendship between countries, national reconciliation between them, as happened between Russians and Germans, has become a “bone in the throat” for those who do not want someone to appear somewhere on this planet who will compete with the main hegemon that the United States has declared itself to be,” he concluded.

Earlier that day, MEP Gunnar Beck, in an interview with Izvestia, also noted that the United States staged a diversion on Nord Stream in order to prevent economic cooperation between Russia and Germany. According to him, Washington was guided by strategic reasons to close Russia’s energy and economic ties with Germany and most countries of Western and Eastern Europe.

A similar opinion was shared by a number of other European and American politicians.

Earlier, on February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation, in which he pointed out, citing sources, that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also pointed out that the White House’s motives were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

The Pentagon, after the release of the investigation, rejected the involvement of the United States in undermining the gas pipelines.

Leaks on the SP and SP-2 gas pipelines were discovered on September 26, 2022. The next day, the Swedish security service confirmed the explosions in the area of ​​the pipelines. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering a question from an Izvestia correspondent on December 22, said that the accidents at Nord Stream were an act of state terrorism. He stressed that individuals or organizations would not be able to independently organize sabotage of this level.

