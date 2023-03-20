Lavrov: Statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan remain the key to stabilization in the region

March 20 - BLiTZ. Trilateral statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan remain the key to stabilizing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, March 20, as part of negotiations with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/politika/17315629?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">transmits</a> TASS.

We are talking about the economic, military-political and international legal spheres, Lavrov stressed. The first priority, he said, is the settlement of the situation with the Lachin road. Russia, according to him, is ready to provide all possible assistance in the demilitarization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking transport communications.

Recall that the Lachin road, the only one that connects Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, has been blocked by Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022.

