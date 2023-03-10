March 10 - BLiTZ. The West does not intend to weaken, but will only increase sanctions against the People's Republic of China.

On March 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov warned about this.

“I am sure that the sanctions pressure on China will only increase, it has practically been announced,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry TASS, who took part in the First Channel TV broadcast, was quoted as saying.

BLiTZ wrote: Washington is openly trying to persuade the European Union to join the confrontation with the People’s Republic of China. America is ready to offer preferences to the Old World, informs Politico.

According to the publication, the US administration offered the EU assistance in smoothing out existing trade disputes. US officials are said to have promised European leaders to give EU companies access to some tax breaks and subsidies under last year’s US climate law.

At the same time, the European states themselves are not very eager to leave the Chinese market, which is profitable for them. This fact is regarded as a demonstration of the differences between Brussels and Washington on the “China issue”.