Law is equal for all and all players are important for us: Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister on the issue of wrestlers Anurag Thakur A statement has come to the fore. He said- “We are handling this issue (wrestlers’ protest) very sensitively… We are doing whatever the players have demanded. Necessary action was also taken after Delhi Police filed the charge sheet.” Will go… To all the people who are politicizing this issue, I want to say that law is equal for all and for us all players are important.

Players should not take any such step which will harm them – Thakur

Earlier, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur had said on Wednesday (May 31) that the players should not take any such step which may harm any player. On the demand of the wrestlers, a committee was also formed, which is looking after the work of the federation.

Sports in the country has progressed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi – Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had said, “The players should wait for the Delhi Police’s investigation.” It would be appropriate not to take any such step till the investigation is completed, which will affect sports and sportspersons.

Kisan Union Mahapanchayat on Thursday in support of wrestlers

Meanwhile, the Kisan Union is conducting a mahapanchayat on Thursday in support of the wrestlers. Tikait faction of Kisan Union has called a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar today. In this mahapanchayat, further strategy will be discussed to get justice to the wrestlers. Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait has claimed that the leaders of the nearby khap panchayats will participate in the mahapanchayat. Naresh Tikait has already given an ultimatum of 5 days to the central government. At least 50 Khaps likely to participate in the event

Naresh Tikait stopped the players from shedding their medals in the Ganges.

Let me tell you, Naresh Tikait convinced Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, Rio Games bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and two-time world championship bronze medalist Vinesh Phogat to stop throwing their medals in the Ganges. Was. He has 45 international medals.

