Law on family business adopted in Bashkiria

The Parliament of Bashkiria adopted in the final reading the bill “On the development of family enterprises in the Republic of Bashkortostan”. The document was developed and submitted to the State Assembly by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic.

The initiator of the bill, Deputy of the State Assembly Timur Khakimov told IA “MediaCorSet”, that this is the first separate law in Russia that distinguishes family businesses into a special legal category with its own specifics.

It reinforces the concept of “family businesses” and stimulates their development, as well as provides an opportunity to provide them with economic support measures, maintain continuity and traditions, promote family brands, and provide employment.

The agency notes that in Bashkiria, at least 74% of small and medium-sized businesses are family businesses. They are engaged in trade, agriculture, work in the service sector.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking with a message to the Federal Assembly, spoke about the strategic task of bringing the economy to new frontiers and noted that the successful start of Russian companies and small family businesses is already a victory.

The Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy proposed to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation to fix the concept of “family business” in the legislation.