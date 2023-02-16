Lawyer Garina told in what cases a parent can be limited in rights

February 16, 2023, 11:59 – BLiTZ – News An acute question about the upbringing of children arises at the time of dissolution of marriage. Often, ex-spouses try to limit one of the parents in parental rights.

Alina Garina, an expert of the Ombudsman for Entrepreneurs’ Rights in Moscow, spoke about the procedure for restricting parental rights of one of the parents. transmits argumenti.ru.

According to her, each life situation in a particular case will be considered by the court separately. Citizens exercising parental rights to the detriment of the interests and rights of children may be limited in parental rights.

Moreover, the restriction is allowed if leaving the child with a parent is dangerous for the child due to circumstances beyond the control of such a parent. For example, the presence of a severe mental disorder.

“Restriction of parental rights is possible only by a court decision and if there are substantial grounds for this,” the lawyer warned.

Garina clarified that the parent is still obliged to pay child support, despite the restriction of parental rights. Payments can be made voluntarily or by court order.

First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Alexei Zhuravlev proposed to deprive the mother capital of Russian women who go to give birth in other countries. He noted that maternity capital was originally conceived to normalize the demographic situation in the country.

