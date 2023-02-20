Lawyer Pecherei criticized Canada’s plans to legalize euthanasia for teenagers

February 20, 2023, 16:06 – BLiTZ – News

Medical lawyer Ivan Pecherey commented on Canada’s plans to legalize euthanasia for teenagers.

The program “Dying with Medical Assistance” (MAiD) want to add a clause on citizens from 14 to 17 years. Canadian parliamentarians believe that euthanasia of minors is possible if their “natural death is predictable.”

Expert in conversation with 360 named this initiative is “deeply premature”. “A teenager, due to individual psychological characteristics, due to the assessment of his health, which has not yet been formed, for objective reasons, is difficult to make the right choice,” the speaker explained.

He believes that innovation instead of benefit will bring harm. “A very dangerous game that must be played thoughtfully,” the source said. An important role in this matter is played by the maximum awareness of a person about the disease diagnosed in him, said Pecherey.

“In developed countries, life expectancy is increasing, many people live to retirement and old age. Yes, these people face serious diseases that are incurable. Euthanasia is intended to reduce the suffering of such patients,” he concluded.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that British singer Elton John began to move around in a wheelchair. Before that, it became known that the artist agreed with his son on euthanasia.