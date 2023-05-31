Lawyer shot dead during robbery in Sitamarhi, robbers absconded after looting bike

Sitamarhi. The morale of criminals in Bihar is high. The latest case is of Sitamarhi. On Wednesday, bike-borne robbers shot a lawyer during a robbery between Lagma to Bajitpur in Dumra police station area of ​​Sitamarhi. Advocate Laxmikant Jha was badly injured due to the bullet. During this, the robbers snatched the bike from his brother and fled from the spot. Both the brothers were returning to Mahisar from their ancestral residence. The injured lawyer has been admitted to the hospital. Where his condition is said to be stable.

firing during bike snatching

In relation to the incident, it is said that both civil court advocate Laxmikant Jha (53) and his brother Keshav Jha were returning from their ancestral residence Mahisar on their bike. In the meantime, six robbers riding two bikes ambushed near NH 77 between Lagma and Subhai village, stopped them and tried to snatch the bike of his brother Keshav Jha. When lawyer Laxmikant Jha opposed this, the robbers started firing on him. He has got two bullets. One bullet came out touching the chest and the other hit the hand. Here all the robbers ran away after snatching his bike from his brother. After this, the lawyer was admitted to the hospital in a hurry. The doctor has declared him out of danger.

Police took four into custody

As soon as the information about the incident was received, SDPO Subodh Kumar reached the hospital to get information about the incident. The SDPO told that the incident was carried out during the robbery. Identifying four suspects, they have been taken into custody for questioning. The footage of the CCTV camera installed nearby is also being scrutinised. Soon the criminals involved in the incident will be arrested. An FIR has been lodged in Dumra police station regarding the incident.