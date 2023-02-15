Lawyer Vinogradov disclosed the conditions for calculating pension points for non-insurance periods

February 15, 2023, 07:48 – BLiTZ – News In Russia, when calculating the length of service for receiving a pension, not only the time of employment, but also non-insurance periods are taken into account. This information was shared by a member of the Public Chamber, Dean of the Faculty of the National Research University Higher School of Economics Vadim Vinogradov.

We are talking about the time when a citizen was engaged in socially significant activities, but the employer did not transfer insurance premiums for him, he specified. According to the lawyer, the Social Fund of the Russian Federation should accrue a certain number of pension points for such periods – from 1.8 to 5.4 points per year.

He noted that the military service, the period of caring for children up to 1.5 years or for a disabled person are counted in the length of service.

Up to five years of living with a spouse while the latter is serving under a contract or working in diplomatic missions and consular offices can also be non-insurable.

The speaker emphasized that the specified length of service is counted if a person worked before or after this activity. “If a citizen did not have an activity for which pension contributions were transferred, then the above periods will not be taken into account,” he explained in an interview with the Prime agency.

If the non-insurance period was not taken into account automatically, supporting documents must be provided, Vinogradov drew attention. For example, this is a birth certificate of a child, certificates, extracts and testimonies of witnesses.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that in 2022, despite the reduction in the number of pensioners registered with the Social Fund by 232,000 people, their pensions increased by an average of 14%. The payment is now 20.7 thousand rubles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

