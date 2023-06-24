LDA team attacked to demolish illegal construction in Lucknow, zonal officer and several engineers injured

Lucknow : The team of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had gone to remove illegal encroachment in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, during which they were attacked. Some LDA employees were injured in this incident. According to the information being received, the team of Zone 7 of LDA department had gone to vacate the leased land located in Aishbagh area. Angered by this, some people have attacked the LDA team. Police say that there is peace on the spot at the moment. If any Tahrir is given by the LDA officer, then necessary action will be taken.

In fact, Arvind Tripathi, the zonal officer of Lucknow Development Authority, along with his team had arrived to remove the illegal encroachments including the Punjab lawn located in Aishbagh. Some people were expressing their displeasure over this action of LDA. The matter increased so much that people became aggressive. It is being told that due to completion of the lease, the LDA team had reached to vacate it. The occupants had got the construction done at the leased place.

The video of this incident went viral on social media

A video of this sequence of events is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. It is visible that there is a scuffle between some people. Many policemen are also seen in this video. Many women were also involved in this attack. It is being told that the officers and employees of LDA have also suffered injuries in this melee. At present, the work of demolishing the illegal construction with the help of bulldozers is going on.

Same, SHO of Thana Bazar Khala says that at present there is peace on the spot. The action to remove the illegal construction is being done by the LDA team. The police claim that there was no fight of any kind. Some people were opposing the LDA team, hence the clash took place.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPh3Y1ufYsQ)