newspaper readers Le Figaro criticized French President Emmanuel Macron after he said that the conflict with Russia would be long.

Users suggested that the French leader take care of reducing the debt of France and the well-being of the French, instead of paying all attention to the Ukrainian conflict.

“As already mentioned, this [конфликт] not ours and is of no interest to France, but the French only have trouble ahead, ”said one of the commentators.

Another user noted that the EU’s hatred of Russia is pointless and harms everyone. According to him, the Western media is spreading fake news that gives young people the wrong idea about history.

“A long-term conflict is the destruction of Ukraine, a country already very weakened by chaotic governance,” the commentator noted.

Also, readers of the newspaper advised Macron to go into the trenches himself, since he so wants to continue the conflict.

On February 17, Macron said that the EU countries “are waiting for important weeks and months”, in addition, he called on the West to be ready in case Kyiv needs support for a longer time. He explained that it is necessary to prepare for the conflict “in the long term.”

On the same day, the French president noted that the European Union must find strength and courage in order to build a dialogue with Russia, but the right moment for this has not yet come. According to him, peace in Europe is impossible without dialogue with Russia.

Earlier, on February 14, the Le Figaro newspaper, citing National Assembly deputy Julien Rancoule, noted that the French Armed Forces are experiencing a shortage of ammunition against the backdrop of assistance to Kiev, this may increase disagreements on the issue of supporting Ukraine.

On February 10, French politician and former member of the European Parliament Florian Filippo pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union are provoking a third world war. He noted that Zelensky’s European tour looks like an “irresponsible circus” in which all of Europe participates.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

