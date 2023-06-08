Leaders who have been staunch opponents of each other will be seen together in Patna, the meeting of opposition leaders will be very special on June 23.

The day of meeting of opposition parties in Patna has been fixed. Instead of June 12, there will be a meeting of top leaders of opposition parties on June 23. JDU has authorized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to unite the opposition parties to keep the BJP away from victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar will also lead this meeting. In the same meeting, the leaders who were staunch political opponents will also be seen together.

Gathering of top leaders of opposition parties

There will be a gathering of top leaders of opposition parties in Patna on Friday, 23rd June. An important meeting is going to be held regarding Mission 2024. For the first time, a big meeting is being held regarding opposition unity, in which many political veterans will participate. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will also participate in this meeting. JDU National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav gave detailed information about the meeting on Wednesday through a press conference.

Anti-smokers will also be seen together..

Many political veterans will be seen together in this meeting. If we look at the political journey, there are many among them who have been staunch opponents of each other in the political field. But they are coming together in this meeting against BJP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee will participate in this meeting. Mamta Banerjee shouts against Congress in Bengal. In the politics of Bengal, the Left parties also remain against him. But veterans of the Left parties will be seen with him in Patna.

Opposition parties’ general meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, Lalan Singh said this on Rahul Gandhi’s participation

Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal will be seen with Congress leaders

If we talk about SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, he will appear in this meeting along with his anti-Congress leaders. Congress and SP are seen face to face in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be seen in the meeting with his arch rival Congress.

Tamil Nadu CM will also be seen with his ideological opponent

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief Blitz Stalin will attend the meeting. Despite ideological and political differences with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NACP chief Sharad Pawar, all will be seen together. Let us tell you that the Center has now come together against the Narendra Modi government.

Opposition parties meeting will be special

It is believed that the purpose of the unity of the opposition parties is that if they field different candidates on any seat, then the BJP candidate gets its benefit. The aim of opposition unity is the planning to defeat the BJP by preventing the division of votes. After the decision of the Supreme Court, all the disputes between the central government and the Delhi government or other issues have been united to face the opposition parties firmly against the BJP.

