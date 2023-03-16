Leading US banks lost more than a hundred billion dollars due to the crisis

March 16 - BLiTZ. As he writes "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://lenta.ru/news/2023/03/16/market_cap/">Lenta.ru</a>”, since the beginning of March, the market capitalization of the six largest US banks has fallen by 13 percent. We are talking about banks such as Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

In total, these US financial and credit organizations lost a total of $165 billion, according to the Financial Times (FT).

As a result of the development of the financial crisis, investors began to massively withdraw funds from bank securities. The reason was fears against the backdrop of an aggravated banking crisis caused by the bankruptcy of such large banks as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Investors are also concerned about the situation. They fear for the safety of their funds.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen said on Thursday, March 16 that the US banking system is stable March 16, 2023 at 18:00

At the same time, analysts suggest that the decline in the value of bank shares is unlikely to be long. In addition, the US leadership promised to punish those involved in the bankruptcy of large banks. The depositors were assured that everything would be fine.