League of Patients insists on investigation in Kommunarka – DOS

February 20, 2023

The condition of the Olympic champion, figure skater Roman Kostomarov again deteriorated sharply. First, he had an intracranial hemorrhage, as a result of which a quarter of the brain was damaged. The condition was managed to stop, but after that, doctors diagnosed Kostomarov with the development of secondary meningitis and sepsis. The athlete is still in a medical sleep and connected to a ventilator.

The further, the more everything that happens with Kostomarov resembles a mockery of the patient. The BLiTZ asked the President of the League of Patients, a member of the Expert Council under the Government of the Russian Federation, co-author of the Declaration on the Rights of Patients in Russia, Alexander Saversky, about how ethical it is to continue the fight for the life of the skater in this form.

“And so many people ask the question: what is happening in Kommunarka in general?”

“The direct answer to a direct question looks very simple: to stop fighting for the patient’s life if he breathes on his own is a criminal offense. But there really is a problem. And yes, outwardly it looks like a mockery, but we do not fully know what is happening there.

And many people ask the question: what is happening in Kommunarka in general? In this sense, I want to draw your attention to the statement of the chief physician of this hospital, Denis Protsenko, which he made in November 2020, and did later, that his death rate in the hospital is two-thirds associated with hospital-acquired infections, ”the expert said .

According to him, this is an exorbitant figure, and this is not the case in any other hospital. In fact, two-thirds of patients die not from coronavirus, but as a result of the sanitary and hygienic situation, or as a result of some kind of treatment that greatly suppresses people’s immunity – so much so that they are defenseless against other infections.

“… the investigation should deal with the case of Kostomarov, as well as with others.”

“I don’t know what exactly is the matter in Kommunarka, but it is there that some consequences arise that do not occur in such monstrous volumes in other hospitals, therefore, I think that the investigation should deal with Kostomarov’s case, as well as with others. ”, Saversky is sure.

Last week, the interlocutor of the DOS buried a close friend who had been in Kommunarka for two months – she came in with neurological disorders, survived one sepsis, and failed to survive the second. That is, she did not have an infectious disease, but she died from it.

“Kostomarov is not the only case, you and I know how many deaths of famous people there are, so there are questions. Of course, no one has the right to demand that doctors disconnect someone from the device, no matter how much this person, unfortunately, does not suffer, because we do not allow euthanasia. Although there is a law that in some cases allows solving this problem if the disease has no prospects, I have never heard that doctors use it, ”Saversky concluded.