Learn manners, brush off your smartness...Kailash Kher raging in Khelo India Games, ACS Navneet Sehgal fighting with him

Lucknow. Bollywood star singer Kailash Kher, who came to perform at the inauguration ceremony of Khelo India University Games, lashed out at the organizers during the program at BBD. He was stuck in the jam. For the negligence of the organisers, even advised them to learn manners. In harsh words even his ability was questioned. However, when his video went viral on social media, some users trolled him and tweeted that he was getting angry for not getting the advance payment.

‘Khelo India, Khelo India is when we are happy’

Kailash Kher angrily said, “We were made to wait for an hour. After that, there is no such thing as manners is there? This Khelo India Khelo India is when we are happy. When the family members are happy then the outsiders will be happy. Learn manners, you are shedding your smartness, no one knows how to work.. Everyone was stunned to see his attitude. However, later he won everyone’s heart by giving a colorful presentation. Sung many songs one after the other.

Thanks to PM, shared video of ACS

Kailash Kher has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Khelo India University Games. Through tweet, he said that PM Modi has taken the initiative to link sports and music together. Both the genres have been taken lightly in the country since ages. Highlighting some of the unforgettable moments of Games India, he also mentions how on his request Additional Chief Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Uttar Pradesh Navneet Sehgal did a little potting with him, and really enjoyed the music.

PM inaugurated, CM hosted

The Khelo India University Games was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual way on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, had thanked Prime Minister Modi while hosting. In his address, he talked about taking sports activities to the villages through Fit India Movement, MP Sports Competition, Khelo India University Games. CM also promised to give government jobs to the players.