Leaving JMM, Baldev Bhuiyan became ‘Kamal’, State President Deepak Prakash said – BJP will get strength

Ranchi: Baldev Bhuiyan, district president of Jamshedpur JMM Dalit Morcha, joined the BJP on Monday in the BJP state office with drums and drums. He joined the party along with hundreds of his supporters. Along with Baldev, Congress leader Ganesh Shankar Vidyarti and JMM leader Ravindra Raju also joined BJP. BJP State President Deepak Prakash was present on the occasion.

Hemant Soren is getting only assurance in the government

Baldev Bhuiyan said that BJP is the only party which talks about national interest. For the interest of the country, we want to take the side of Narendra Modi. He said that in the Hemant Soren government, people are getting only assurances. Youth are not getting jobs.

BJP will get strength

BJP State President Deepak Prakash said that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worldwide. Looking at his working style, strategy and achievements, others including Kolhan’s strong pillar Baldev Bhuiyan have joined the party. The arrival of Baldev Bhuiyan will greatly benefit the BJP.

