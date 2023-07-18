Legal action will be taken against unrecognized schools in UP, board secretary issued orders

Lucknow : Instructions have been given to take legal action against unrecognized secondary schools running in Uttar Pradesh. Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary, Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) has directed in a letter sent to all district school inspectors of the state that strict action should be taken against such institutions. There is a provision in the Secondary Education Act 1921 that only after getting recognition from the UP Board, the institutions will take admission of students only in recognized class or subject.

Therefore, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) should ensure that no unrecognized school is operating in his district. If such schools are running then legal action should be taken by getting them closed immediately. Along with this, while conducting a surprise inspection of all the schools in the district, also ensure that only eligible students are admitted in all the recognized institutions till class 9 and 12.

List of approved schools on the website of the board

Let us tell you that the information about the recognized schools operating across the state is available on the website of the UP Board. Parents can get information about government, aided or unaided recognized schools of any district from the portal before getting admission of their children.

Relief to students facing shortage of books

At the same time, relief news has come for the students who are suffering from the shortage of NCRT. Now they will not have to wander here and there to get books. Now they will be able to get books easily in their own college. Now books will be sold by setting up camps in the college itself. For this, the education department has entrusted the responsibility to the principals of the colleges. The Board of Secondary Education has made NCRT books compulsory for the study of various subjects in classes 9th to 12th. NCRT books were made mandatory, but NCRT books disappeared from the market.

The consignment of NCRT books is completely missing from the bookseller’s place, due to which the students have to wander for these books. This situation is when the session of education has started. After the commencement of the education session, book sellers are facing a lot of trouble due to non-availability of these books. Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education has now taken a new decision to give relief to the students to deal with this situation.

Under this, the principals of all the government and aided colleges of the district have been given the responsibility to set up a stall of NCRT and non-NCRT books by setting up camps in their colleges and contact the book printers, so that students can easily download the books from here. Can buy books. Following the order of the Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, the District Inspector of Schools has issued orders to the principals of all the colleges in the district.

These books of ninth and tenth will be available

NCERT test for a total of 36 subjects including English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Intermediate English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, History, Geography, Civics, Sociology, Economics, Business Studies, Accountancy, Psychology, Home Science books.

Non NCRT books will be available at the stall

Non-NCRT books will also be sold in the camp to be organized in the college in Rampur. According to District School Inspector Munne Ali, apart from NCRT, non-NCRT books will be sold.

District School Inspector Munne Ali said that to remove the shortage of NCRT and non-NCRT books, he has asked to set up a camp in the college. Orders have been issued to the principals of the colleges to contact the printers and organize camps in the college and provide books to the students.

responsibility assigned to

Rajeev Prakashan Prayagraj

General Offset Press Prayagraj

Dynamic Textbooks Jhansi

The rate list of books was also released

The Board of Secondary Education has also released the rate list of books. This rate has been asked to be made public. According to District School Inspector Munne Ali, stalls of NCRT and non-NCRT books will be set up. The rates of books on these stalls will be fixed. All the colleges will paste the rate list on the stall.

