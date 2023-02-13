Lenin Mausoleum to be closed for two months

The Lenin Mausoleum in Moscow will be closed to visitors for two months. About it February 12 reported in the press and public relations department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

Access to the Lenin Mausoleum and the necropolis near the Kremlin wall will be limited from February 13 to April 15. This is due to the implementation of preventive measures, the channel notes. “360”.

It is noted that the work is usually carried out every two years and lasts about 1.5–2 months.

Previously, the Lenin Mausoleum and the necropolis near the Kremlin wall were closed for maintenance work in 2017, 2019, 2022, writes REGNUM.

On February 6, police detained a man while trying to steal Lenin’s body from the Mausoleum. A 42-year-old man was hospitalized, he was sent for compulsory treatment in one of the capital’s clinics.

It turned out that for several years the detainee abused alcohol. Arriving at the scene, an ambulance revealed that he had a psychiatric disorder on the background of intoxication.

