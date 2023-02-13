Connect with us
Lenin Mausoleum to be closed for two months

News

Lenin Mausoleum to be closed for two months

Published on

The Lenin Mausoleum in Moscow will be closed to visitors for two months. About it February 12 reported in the press and public relations department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

Access to the Lenin Mausoleum and the necropolis near the Kremlin wall will be limited from February 13 to April 15. This is due to the implementation of preventive measures, the channel notes. “360”.

It is noted that the work is usually carried out every two years and lasts about 1.5–2 months.

Previously, the Lenin Mausoleum and the necropolis near the Kremlin wall were closed for maintenance work in 2017, 2019, 2022, writes REGNUM.

On February 6, police detained a man while trying to steal Lenin’s body from the Mausoleum. A 42-year-old man was hospitalized, he was sent for compulsory treatment in one of the capital’s clinics.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

It turned out that for several years the detainee abused alcohol. Arriving at the scene, an ambulance revealed that he had a psychiatric disorder on the background of intoxication.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

To Top
%d bloggers like this: