Lenta.ru: A Russian woman who spent her vacation in Bali spoke about her compatriots cashing in on tourists

March 18 - BLiTZ. Our compatriots, former and current, never cease to amaze each other while abroad. What causes a storm of emotions among readers of their blogs.

A Russian woman who visited Bali told Lente.ru about how some compatriots violate the laws by making money illegally on the island. One of the most popular ways to make money is to rent villas at a high price to other Russians. At the same time, as the traveler noted, many complain that realtors from Russia have simply gone berserk and are not subject to any control.

In addition, some Russians work part-time in various service sectors, such as photography, modeling, surfing instructors, and tarot cards, in parallel with their holidays. However, many of these freelancers do not receive a work visa.

The traveler believes that the Russians have begun to take advantage of the gullibility and kindness of the locals, and are not afraid of being deported. She calls on compatriots to work legally and respect the laws of the country in which they are located.

