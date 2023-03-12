Lenta.ru: blogger Berdova spoke about the new law in Spain on gender parity in the labor sphere

March 12 - BLiTZ. The Spanish government has approved a bill guaranteeing gender equality in politics and business to take into account the increased role of women in the workplace. The law mandates that no gender should have less than 40% representation on the Spanish Council of Ministers, as well as on the boards of directors of large companies. Alena Berdova, a blogger and author of a Telegram channel about life in Europe, spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

In Spain, the role of women in the labor market has increased significantly in recent decades, but they still experience difficulties in reconciling work and family life, as well as a glass ceiling in their careers and a pay gap compared to men.

The Gender Parity Law in Spain represents an important step towards achieving gender equality in politics and business. The legislation is the latest in a series of equality measures announced by the Spanish government, including a groundbreaking sexual and reproductive health law offering paid leave for women suffering from menstrual cramps.

