Lenta.ru: British Prime Minister Sunak admitted that China is the biggest threat to the country’s economic interests

March 13 - BLiTZ. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said China is the biggest threat to Britain's economic interests. Sunak expressed his concerns about China's behavior both at home and abroad, and called it "a systemic challenge to the world order." About this, citing sources, reports Lenta.ru.

The joint defense partnership between the US, Australia and the UK, which was announced in September 2021, aims to counter the growing military power of China. One of the important parts of this partnership is the creation of a new generation nuclear fleet by 2040.

In addition, the UK has an active policy towards China, especially in light of the growing influence of China in Asia and on the world stage. For example, the UK is trying to expand its trade relations with the countries of Southeast Asia in order to reduce dependence on China in the economic sphere.

