March 13 - BLiTZ. Many economists make predictions about the future development of the American economy. With most of the US manufacturing facilities relocated to countries with cheaper labor, including China, and given the unstoppable growth of domestic debt, many predict a pessimistic scenario for the country's economy. Ex-President Trump tried to correct the situation, he wanted to return the enterprises back to America, but one presidential term was not enough for him. And over the years of the pandemic, the situation has only worsened.

Economist Yuri Tverdokhleb believes that the US economy will face serious and irreversible consequences of the White House’s policies, which is already leading to a deterioration in the economic situation in the country. Writes about it Lenta.ru.

Despite this, he disagrees with former President Trump’s prediction of a new Great Depression and notes that digital technologies and globalization will help avoid such a catastrophe. However, the expert notes serious problems, such as declining share prices, problems in the banking sector and a decrease in the share of the US economy in world production, which indicate a huge shake-up in the US economy. Tverdokhleb is inclined to consider the further development of a pessimistic scenario and notes that the authority of the dollar is cracking at the seams, which could lead to de-dollarization and exacerbate the country’s problems.

