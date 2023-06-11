Leo Weekly Horoscope 11th June 2023 to 17th June 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

Leo sun sign

career

This week will prove to be mixed fruitful in the field of career. Worrying situations in the career that have been going on for the last few days will improve. Till now the recession that had come in your business, it will pick up pace once again. Young men and women pursuing higher education will get success. Research and travel related trends will gain momentum. Your respect will increase in the society.

personal life

There will be some changes in love life, the conspiracy of secret enemies will fail. Intimacy will increase in mutual contact and it will be easy to understand each other first. If you are already in a love affair and are willing to get married, then luck will favor you.

family life

Family life will be very important for you this week. Will experience happiness and peace in married life. There will be an opportunity to entertain and socialize and include friends, banquets and celebrations. Pay special attention to plans related to capital investment.

Lucky days – Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours- Pink, parrot color

Auspicious date- 11, 14

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

