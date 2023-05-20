Leo Weekly Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colours, dates

Leo sun sign

career

There will be a delay in planning a new work in the career. You will get respect in gatherings and society. You will get success in higher education and foreign education. The time of the youth associated with the field of communication and media will be particularly progressive. You will get success in examination-competition. The desired work will be successful. Ambition will be fulfilled. Personal life

personal life

Time is good for romance and personal life. Misunderstandings will be removed in the love affair. There will be sweetness in mutual relations. There is a strong possibility of some people starting a new love affair. There will be a coincidence of unmarried getting married.

family life

Time is good for family life. All the family members will be happy with you. The atmosphere at home and family will be favorable for you. Work will be done with the cooperation of relatives and families. And happiness will increase. The family will participate in any marriage function.

Lucky days – Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Maroon, Blue

Auspicious date- 23, 27

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

