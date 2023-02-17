Leonkov warned that a strike on Crimea could escalate into a global conflict

February 17, 2023, 16:28 – BLiTZ – News

A strike on Crimea could escalate into a global conflict. Military expert Alexei Leonkov is sure of this.

According to him, now it is important for Russia to clearly convey to Kyiv and its allies the consequences of such strikes. He recalled that after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, retaliatory strikes began on the Ukrainian energy system.

“I would point out that if these long-range missiles fly across the Crimea or even further deep into Russia, the United States will be directly responsible for such strikes as the country that gave Kiev such weapons. The conflict will go from regional to global,” RIA Novosti quoted the expert as saying.

Leonkov pointed out that Nuland is actually talking about the demilitarization of Crimea, declaring the destruction of many military facilities on the peninsula. Speaking about the hostilities in general, the military expert expressed confidence that the RF Armed Forces were able to withstand the new Ukrainian strike weapons.

“Defenders will work and quickly increase the interception rate of such targets,” the speaker concluded.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov called Nuland’s statement on Crimea “great political stupidity”. The senator stressed that the military base of the Black Sea Fleet appeared even before the moment when Ukraine became a state. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.