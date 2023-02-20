February 20, 2023, 15:25 – BLiTZ – News

The State Duma adopted a law on monitoring compliance with the norms of the Russian literary language. When using the Russian language, the use of words and expressions that do not correspond to modern literary norms, including obscene language, will not be allowed. An exception will be made only for foreign words that do not have commonly used analogues in Russian, the list of which will be contained in standard dictionaries.

Denis Kiris, chairman of the Independent Trade Union of Theater and Film Actors, chief editor of the cultural portal Revizor.ru, explained on the air of the BLiTZ why he considers the adoption of the law on the purity of the Russian language political.

“This law is political in nature. Then let’s ban the study of foreign languages ​​in our country altogether. We are already starting to hire teachers for children to learn English from kindergarten. Well, let’s better let the children learn the Cyrillic alphabet and analogues of those foreign words that need to be replaced from kindergarten. Prohibit then the names of bars, restaurants.

The Committee on Culture of the State Duma is looking for where to ban something. And now it came to the English language, the expert explained his point of view. In order for Russians to know their native language, speak and write it competently, the quality of education, including preschool, should be much higher, the expert concluded.