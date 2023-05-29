‘LG sir! Law and order is your responsibility, do something’, Kejriwal said on the murder of the girl in Shahbad Dairy

New Delhi : Politics has started in Delhi on the brutal murder of a 16-year-old minor girl at Shahbad Dairy in North West Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has targeted Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding law and order. Regarding the Shahbad Dairy incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena and said that he is responsible for law and order in Delhi. do that something.

Criminals fearless in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that a minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. Criminals have become fearless. There is no fear of police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something.

Swati Maliwal criticized the police

On the other hand, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Women’s Commission criticized the police and said that no one is afraid of police or law in the capital of India. Maliwal said what was the fault of the 16-year-old girl that she was brutally killed on the road? No one is afraid of police and law in Delhi. If action is not taken in this matter, then there will be no limit to cruelty.

#WATCH I have never seen such a frightening case. Delhi is very unsafe and insensitive for women and girls. The day the police system of this country will improve, that day no one will have the courage to do anything against any woman or girl, what is happening today. They completely… pic.twitter.com/IfUGbI0pW1

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 29, 2023



Atishi also targeted the Lieutenant Governor

Not only this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) itself has become the aggressor on the Shahbad Dairy incident. Senior AAP leader Atishi also criticized the Lieutenant Governor. He said that the constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of the union territory. She tweeted that I want to remind the LG (Lieutenant Governor) that the constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi, but he spends all his time in stopping the work of Arvind Kejriwal. I request the LG with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi, because they are not at all safe here.

Accused arrested from Bulandshahr in UP

Let us tell you that a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death several times by her lover and then crushed with a stone in Shahbad Dairy area of ​​North-West Delhi. The video of the incident is becoming quite viral on social media. The accused has been identified as Sahil (20). He stabbed the girl more than 20 times with a knife before allegedly pelting her with a stone on a busy road in a densely populated area. Police told that Sahil has been arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Suman Nalwa said that Sahil, who used to repair refrigerators and ACs, has been arrested in connection with the murder.