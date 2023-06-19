‘LG sir! Young son’s father is crying, can you see the tears?’, Saurabh Bhardwaj said on the murder of DU student

New Delhi : Politics in India’s capital has heated up in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old student outside Delhi University’s (DU) Aryabhatta College. On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj targeted the Center and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the DU student’s murder case.

He has questioned Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in which he has said that today the people of Delhi are scared. Can the LG sir see the youth’s father crying after his son’s murder? Has LG ever met the family of the woman who was dragged by car for 20 kms in Kanjhawala? Delhi Police is busy providing security to VIPs. He said that the required number of policemen have not been deputed in the police stations. The problem is not with the Delhi Police but with the leadership.

A father from Delhi crying profusely. LG Saab could not even provide good law and order to our Delhi. The condition turned from bad to worse. https://t.co/pVY4KxTZXy

— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) June 19, 2023



AAP accused the Center of boosting the morale of criminals

On the other hand, a day after the Delhi University student was stabbed to death, the Aam Aadmi Party has also claimed on Monday that crimes have increased in India’s capital Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of boosting the morale of criminals.

Student murdered in DU’s South Campus

According to media reports, the police had told on Sunday that a first-year student of the university’s ‘School of Open Learning’ was allegedly stabbed to death in the South Campus. It is being told that the student had objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student.

Fugitive declared criminals appear on BJP forums

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said why is this happening again and again in Delhi? Law and order in Delhi is under such a government, which boosts the morale of criminals. The criminals who are declared absconders appear on BJP forums after a few months. The AAP leader also said that they are not afraid of the law. We have been questioning the Lieutenant Governor (LG) that how many PCR vans have been increased in Delhi and how many police stations he has visited, but he (LG) does not answer.

Murder in Delhi University’s South Campus, student stabbed to death

Struggle to install CCTV in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had to struggle even to install CCTVs in Delhi. He said that he (Kejriwal) had to sit on a dharna in the Lieutenant Governor’s office to get CCTV cameras installed. Now, the BJP is having a problem with the ‘panic button’. BJP wants crime to increase. I request you to ask the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena what steps he has taken to improve the law and order situation. Why is the law and order situation going from bad to worse?