Liberation: Strike at LNG terminals in France extended until March 28

March 22 - BLiTZ. For another week, strikes against reforms in the pension system will continue at Elengy's three LNG terminals. It was previously planned that they would end on Tuesday. Correspondents <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230321/zabastovka-1859645204.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">RIA News</a> write about it with reference to the Liberation information portal.
Europe wants to increase the number of LNG terminals by a third to refuse Russian supplies by 2024 March 9, 2023 at 20:29
The CGT union said workers at the country’s fourth LNG affiliate Gaz-Opale Fluxys in Dunkirk will decide on Thursday whether to extend the protests. Analysts focused on the fact that the strike could have extremely negative consequences: Elengy is already forced to withdraw from gas storage facilities larger volumes of raw materials than planned.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.