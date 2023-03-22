Liberation: Strike at LNG terminals in France extended until March 28

March 22 - BLiTZ. For another week, strikes against reforms in the pension system will continue at Elengy's three LNG terminals. It was previously planned that they would end on Tuesday. Correspondents <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230321/zabastovka-1859645204.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">RIA News</a> write about it with reference to the Liberation information portal. Europe wants to increase the number of LNG terminals by a third to refuse Russian supplies by 2024 March 9, 2023 at 20:29

The CGT union said workers at the country’s fourth LNG affiliate Gaz-Opale Fluxys in Dunkirk will decide on Thursday whether to extend the protests. Analysts focused on the fact that the strike could have extremely negative consequences: Elengy is already forced to withdraw from gas storage facilities larger volumes of raw materials than planned.